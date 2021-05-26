The BullHorn featuring forward Jordan Venegoni

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls NAHL playoff push is off to a strong start thanks to veteran leadership. After two games in Shreveport, the Bulls and MudBugs are tied at 1-1. One of the veterans that’s made an impact this postseason is forward Jordan Venegoni, our featured player on the BullHorn.

“When I got here about four years ago, a good friend of Rocky was like ‘Hey, Jordan, come on out,’ and so I was like all right and then didn’t think I had a shot and the next thing you know Rocky (Russo) gave me the opportunity and I never looked back from there,” said Venegoni.

At a young age Venegoni needed that encouragement from his dad who got him started with hockey. Now the forward is a fast, playmaker with a competitive edge.

“I think he’s done a great job down the stretch. He’s scored some big goals for us. He’s been a difference maker so far in the playoffs. He’s a very fast player, plays physical, not afraid to stick his nose in the dirty areas,” said Bulls Head Coach Russo. “We rely on guys like him to really help carry us this time of year.”

“He’s been telling me to shoot. I’ve usually been more of a more of a playmaker and kind of a pass first mentality, but he’s kind of switched my focus into shooting and everything else in between, so he’s made me an all around player.”

The skills Venegoni learned from Russo earned him a Division I offer to play for the Lake Superior State University Anchors, a team that ended their 25-year drought by winning the WCHA Championship. The Lake Superior State Anchors will play in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association CCHA next season, so Venegoni will play against Bulls’ teammates Jere Vaisanen and Paul Schmid.

“I plan on going to Lake Superior State University after this year, so I’m pumped for that and I’m ready to finish the season off with a bang. Obviously last year I had 27 goals, 190 something shots and that’s what they loved about it.”

Before playing Division I hockey at LSSU, Venegoni looks to extend the Bulls NAHL chase for the Robertson Cup as long as possible.

“Get one last hoorah with the Amarillo Bulls fans and obviously give them big thanks for their support throughout the four years that I’ve been here and the generosity that they gave me.”

The Bulls and Shreveport MudBugs are currently tied 1-1 in round of the best-of-five series, and their next game is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

