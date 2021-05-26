TEXAS Outdoor Musical returns to Palo Duro Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS returns to the stage this weekend and is expected to boost area tourism after a year of cancellations due to COVID-19.

After cancelling last season, officials from the Amarillo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau anticipate musical tickets will be in high demand this summer.

“Us not having it last year was a huge deal in our community because it’s something people go to every single year, or every 5 to 10 years,” said Hope Stokes, director of marketing for Amarillo CVB. “We’re really excited to have it back and we have a lot of ticket sales already.”

TEXAS brings thousands of community members and tourists to Palo Duro Canyon throughout the summer. This number may increase this year, as they say tourists feel more comfortable in an outdoor theater setting.

“They’re at 100% capacity and people are a little bit more comfortable and more willing to do 100% capacity with it being outdoors,” said Stokes. “On our website, it’s one of the most looked at things and it’s something that really puts us on the map. We’re known for it.”

One area attraction, Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West, which offers horseback tours of the canyon rim and chuck wagon events, says they are expecting their busiest season yet.

“We have our first two tour groups coming...and they will experience the play TEXAS,” said Phyllis Nickum-Golden, owner of Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West. “And now that [the play] is opening up to the rest of the country, we’re even getting international tourists. Everyone feels comfortable outside [since] they can social distance.”

Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West horse wrangler and tour guide, Brayden Danielson, adds her tours are nearly booked for opening weekend.

“We’re getting pretty busy this weekend...we got lots of rides,” she said. “We’re going to be booked for almost all of them.”

She adds that she is seeing an increase of tourists coming from the East coast and other parts of the country excited to see TEXAS and explore Palo Duro Canyon.

Shows are offered Tuesday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Performances end Aug. 14.

