Stormy forecast!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The rest of the night should be fairly calm with southerly winds and lows near 60°. With our temperatures climbing back into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours and the dry line stretched across the central panhandles severe storms will be possible again. We are in First Alert mode for Wednesday afternoon for the severe threat which includes large hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and an isolated tornado possible. Storm chances continue for Thursday but mainly for the eastern panhandle into Oklahoma.

