Shanna McBroom first Lady Buff named Diamond Sports/NFCA DII Catcher of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Congratulations to West Texas A&M senior Shanna McBroom on becoming the first Lady Buff to be named the Diamond Sports NFCA DII Catcher of the Year. McBroom currently ranks first in the nation this season with 35 stolen bases and is hitting a career-best .444 with six home runs and 34 RBI.

She also earned First Team All-American honors along with sophomore outfielder Ruby Salzman.

"Hey dad"



How @shannamcbroom find out she was named the catcher of the year. pic.twitter.com/nERkZqmo2J — Lady Buff Softball (@WTSoftball) May 25, 2021

