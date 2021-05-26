Shanna McBroom first Lady Buff named Diamond Sports/NFCA DII Catcher of the Year
McBroom leads the nation with 35 stolen bases
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Congratulations to West Texas A&M senior Shanna McBroom on becoming the first Lady Buff to be named the Diamond Sports NFCA DII Catcher of the Year. McBroom currently ranks first in the nation this season with 35 stolen bases and is hitting a career-best .444 with six home runs and 34 RBI.
She also earned First Team All-American honors along with sophomore outfielder Ruby Salzman.
