RCSO: Man wanted for assault on pregnant woman

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man they say assaulted a pregnant woman.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said Treavin Tremon Evans has a felony warrant for his arrest due to the assault.

Those with information are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, tips can be submitted to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

