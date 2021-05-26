Viewers Choice Awards
Person struck, injured by vehicle near Boise City

(Raycom File)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CIMARRON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Officials said a person was injured in a major collision near Boise City early this morning.

Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck by a vehicle on US Highway 287 and transported by Boise City EMS with a serious injury.

The collision took place about 12:44 a.m. today

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

