Person struck, injured by vehicle near Boise City
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CIMARRON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Officials said a person was injured in a major collision near Boise City early this morning.
Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck by a vehicle on US Highway 287 and transported by Boise City EMS with a serious injury.
The collision took place about 12:44 a.m. today
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.