Odessa man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Vic Williams’ charges include entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in disruptive conduct and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Captiol Grounds.(CBS7)
By Andrea Storm
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is facing four charges in connection to the January 6th Capitol riots.

Vic Don Williams has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in disruptive conduct, and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. According to court records, Williams was arrested at his Odessa home on May 20th.

The FBI received a tip back on January 7th that said Vic Williams streamed a video where he spoke about his experience getting inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Williams was interviewed at his home in Odessa back on February 10th.

In court documents filed May 10th, Williams acknowledged that he had posted the pictures and videos and that he had climbed a wall and scaffolding to get inside the Capitol building. Those documents say he flew to D.C. on January 4th from Midland.

Williams’ initial federal court appearance has not yet been set.

Williams is now the fourth West Texan to be arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

