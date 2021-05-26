Viewers Choice Awards
NewsChannel 10 hosting Secret Classroom for AISD this Summer

AISD Secret Classroom Episode 3
AISD Secret Classroom Episode 3
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host Amarillo ISD’s Secret Classroom for a second year this Summer.

The goal behind the Secret Classroom television series is to help reach younger students who don’t have devices or WiFi.

The series airs on NewsChannel 10 Plus and NewsChannel 10Too on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout the Summer.

You can watch Secret Classroom on NewsChannel 10 here:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

