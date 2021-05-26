Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns with chance for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10

Latest News

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas issues persist as Memorial Day nears
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS...
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5