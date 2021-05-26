Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador (Gray News) - Scientists discovered a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct.

The variety of tortoise hadn’t been seen for more than 100 years, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian government.

Researchers with the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative first found it in February 2019 on the island of Fernandina.

The tortoise belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus species. It is also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, according to a CNN article. A genetic study was used to confirm its species.

Before the recent discovery, a specimen of the species was last seen in 1906.

In the statement, the director of the Galapagos National Park said the discovery “strengthens their plans” to find other species of tortoises as well as start a breeding program to “recover the species.”

The tortoise is a female and is believed to be about 100 years old. Researchers speculate the tortoise isn’t alone and say they’ve found tracks and scents of other tortoises believed to be of the same species.

According to the statement, the tortoise was taken to a center for giant tortoises on the nearby island of Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden asks US intel community to investigate COVID-19 origin
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.
This adorable baby orangutan needs a name, and you can help
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
LIVE: Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94