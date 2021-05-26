Viewers Choice Awards
Don Harrington Discovery Center opening new Toys: The Inside Story exhibit

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit called Toys: The Inside Story.

The exhibit will illustrate the simple mechanisms commonly found in toys and let visitors create their own toy-like combinations of gears, pulleys, linkages, cams and circuits.

The exhibition was developed by the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwhich, Vermont as part of the Traveling Exhibits at Museums of Science collaborative.

The exhibit opens on Friday, May 28 with a preview on Saturday, May 29 for Discovery Center Members from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can visit the exhibit until September 12.

