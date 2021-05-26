Viewers Choice Awards
Clovis man dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 469

Source: Raycom(Raycom)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 469 south of San Jon on May 12.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, the Quay County Sheriff said the crash occurred between mile markers 14 and 15 on the highway, at the descent from the caprock.

25-year-old Jared McDaniel was traveling on the north on the highway when his vehicle began to skid on the asphalt as the road began to curve.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail, then crashed again on the roadway.

According to the sheriff deputy, McDaniel was bleeding from the head and conscious, but no one could understand what he was saying.

McDaniel was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The deputy reported McDaniel emanated an odor of alcoholic beverage. Officers also found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball cinnamon whiskey at the crash scene.

McDaniel’s body was scheduled to undergo an autopsy and toxicology tests.

Amarillo High Graduation