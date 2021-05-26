City starting to make improvements to highly traveled roadways in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is making improvements to some of the roadways you travel on every day.

The city’s Summer Street Maintenance Program finished phase one of the project and resurfaced a significant portion of residential roadways.

Phase two construction began this week on arterial roadways in effort to maintain the roads in our area.

Altogether the city will be resurfacing around 10 miles of arterial roadways.

“The goal of this project is to maintain our roads with the right products at the right time. Routine maintenance is key to managing our street assets in a cost-effective manner. Basically, this maintenance, the whole goal of it is to keep water out from the interior of these roadways,” said Tanner Devenney, civil engineer, Capital Project and Development Engineering Department for the city of Amarillo.

The treatment they are using is cape seal and micro surface paving products.

The city says the materials will help alleviate the number of loose rocks on the roadways.

“We actually have in our plans a specified application rate by which these materials are being used that was engineered to make sure that these products are going to maintain the roadway and at the same time not bleed during the summer months when it’s hot. That sort of thing, Micro surfacing includes a roughly 24-hour road closure rather than just a lane closure for a few hours. So, it is a much higher impact on our citizens,” said Devenney.

Devenney says a good way to tell if a road will have future temporary road closures is if the street has been worked on and is not yet black in color, like this.

That means they will be back to work on it again later.

“We understand that arterial work is more impactful to our citizens and their daily commutes. So, we’re making every effort make sure that those arterial roadways stay open to traffic. As part of that effort, we ask that our citizens be mindful as they go through these areas,” said Devenney.

Other areas of work will include Washington St. from I-40 to I-27 and Grand Street from 24th to Hastings Avenue.

You can find all information including the project overview, construction status map, construction product map and more here.

Here’s other information about the 2021 Summer Street Maintenance Program.

Below is a map of the streets the city will be working on this summer.

The green highlight indicates the areas that have been completed.

