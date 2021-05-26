Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon Aqua Park opens for summer on Saturday

By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Aqua Park will open for the summer on Saturday.

CAP tickets will be sold online only with half-day reservations.

This year, the season will see in increase in capacity of each reservation time by 50 minutes.

“We strive to make everyone’s experience great with an expedited ticket system online, no more line and experience they will enjoy over and over,” said Brian Noel, parks director for the City of Canyon. “With a limited attendance, all will be able to enjoy the park with limited crowds.”

Summer hours are 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The CAP will be closed for one hour each day between reservations to sanitize and clean the facility.

