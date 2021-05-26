Amarillo Opportunity School’s new facility in its final stages of construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The construction of Amarillo’s Opportunity School’s new facility is in its final stages.

The new center will not only increase the daycare and preschool’s capacity but also allow them to expand its services.

Since September of last year, Elsa Jimenez’s daughters have been going to Opportunity School’s Grand street location, where she says they have bloomed.

“I see through the rear mirror and she’s signing, and I was like, ‘Where did you learn that?’ She said, ‘From school’ I said, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ She said, ‘Yeah, my ABC in sign language,” said Jimenez. “They learn new things it’s just so amazing.”

Jimenez is one of dozens of parents who soon will be driving their kids to Opportunity’s School new location at SE 5th Ave, and Osage Street.

The new facility, has 12 classrooms, which will allow them to serve double the number of children.

While the space is new, many of the services will remain the same.

“We have our OT options for speech therapy, physical therapy,” said Monica Hernandez, family services coordinator for Opportunity School. “They look at every kid and just, you know, see if that’s something that they need and let parents know.”

Opportunity School will be adding an after-school program for their families with young children enrolled as well as their staff.

“So, at the end of the day families can come to one location and pick up all their children,” said Jill Goodrich, Opportunity School executive director.

Opportunity School’s toddler and infant programs are currently at capacity.

They’re encouraging parents to get on the waiting list, and also encouraging early childhood education teachers to apply.

The need that opportunity school fits is serving those families that need a year-round program, full day so that we can support our workforce, while we’re building the workforce of tomorrow.

Opportunity School was able to reach their original goal of $4.5 million for construction of the project, but due to delays and rising costs, they’re now raising an additional 40 to 60 thousand dollars.

If everything goes according to plan, the center should be open by the end of summer.

