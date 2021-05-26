Amarillo Civic Center changing vaccination operations, city officials looking where to spend $40 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is changing vaccination operations while it looks at how to spend the $40 million.

With about one third of people who qualify as vaccinated and the demand down, the City of Amarillo will be moving its vaccination clinic.

Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said Tuesday, the new location will be the Regecy Room in the Civic Center at entrance four.

There will be another mobile clinic at the Warford Activity Center Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The City financial staff is looking at what pandemic expenses qualify to be paid from the American Recovery Plan.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said, the city has gotten about half of the $40 million coming.

Some spending categories include health response and premium pay for essential workers.

