WT offering paid mentorships through AmeriCorps program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT’s Rural Resilience and Opporunity on the High Plains program is looking for mentors.

The AmeriCorps program is looking for mentors for its current service sites in Tulia, Hereford, Canyon, Pampa and Borger. Planned sited include Friona, Clarendon, Childress, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas.

Mentors receive a living allowance each month and receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award at the end of their service to help pay for educational expenses and student loans.

According to WT, the program focuses on an expanded mentoring program with members serving as academic and resource coaches.

Mentors serve under-resourced and rural populations in the Texas Panhandle.

Those eligible to mentor include students of WT, Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College. Retired teachers, counselors and other members of the community may also be eligible.

To register for the program, email Seals at lseals@wtamu.edu.

Zoom information sessions will also be held for interested mentors.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.