Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman climbs into monkey exhibit at a Texas zoo

By KVIA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Zoo in Texas is planning to press charges against a woman who jumped into an enclosure and fed two spider monkeys.

Zookeepers say not only did she endanger herself, but also the animals.

“It’s extremely dangerous. I mean, these are primates we’re talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage to you,” zookeeper Mason Kleist said. “They’re stronger than they look. They may be small monkeys, but they are extremely strong.”

The woman not only endangered the monkeys by feeding them, but zookeepers say she put them at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Anything that we can have, they can have as well, so COVID was no different,” Kleist said.

He said the zoo has taken necessary precautions to make sure the monkeys do not get the coronavirus.

On top of those risks, the woman invading their home has put a strain on the relationship between the zookeepers and monkeys.

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work,” Kleist said.

The zoo is now looking to install cameras and modify the fencing around the exhibit.

Copyright 2021 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

George Floyd's family meets with President Biden one year after Floyd's death
Los Barrios is seeking mentors for scholarship recipients who don’t have a freshman year mentor.
Los Barrios de Amarillo hosting event for education in Panhandle
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation