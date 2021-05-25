Viewers Choice Awards
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Generic Crime Scene Graphic(WVUE/Raycom)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A 27-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder after a 3-year-old was found dead in a Snyder apartment on May 18, 2021.

Police say Snyder Police and Scurry County EMS were called to the Western Crest Apartments. The woman, identified as Caitlin Tucker, and the toddler, identified as James Russell, were reported to be unconscious in the apartment just after 9:30 a.m. that day. When police arrived, the child was deceased.

The woman was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The three year old was brought to Lubbock for an autopsy.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Tucker. There is no word if she is still hospitalized at this time.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

