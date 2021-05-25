United Way to provide fans to seniors

Viewers Choice Awards
Fan Drive
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon will offer seniors free fans on Thursday.

The fans will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their office, located at 2207 Line Avenue, on May 27.

Anyone age 65 or older, those receiving social security or disability, or those with a child under the age of 5 years old in the home are eligible.

United Way asks those in need of a fan to bring identification, a social security or disability award letter, and/or a lease for verification purposes.

One box fan is available per household.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

