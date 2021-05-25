Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Stormy Tuesday?

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With all the storms staying to the south tonight should be relatively calm for the northern half of the panhandle. We will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday morning but with highs back into the mid 80s and high humidity in place the dry line should fire up once again. Isolated severe storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours and will move out of the area to the east overnight. We will have another chance for a few severe storms on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Stormy Tuesday?
Stormy Tuesday?
Doppler Dave Expects Some Heavy Storms This Evening
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/24
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/24