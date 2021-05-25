Stormy Tuesday?

With all the storms staying to the south tonight should be relatively calm for the northern half of the panhandle. We will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday morning but with highs back into the mid 80s and high humidity in place the dry line should fire up once again. Isolated severe storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours and will move out of the area to the east overnight. We will have another chance for a few severe storms on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.