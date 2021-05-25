Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Spotty Storm Chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Setting up for our Tuesday, we’re looking at an all or nothing situation with chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. With a variety of ingredients needed to make everything happen today and for several days this week, it will be very easy to go from rain chances to nothing at all, thus chances will remain relatively low. Aside from rain, we’ll see partly cloudy skies for the day today, with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with a daytime high hovering close to normal at 85 degrees.

If we do see a thunderstorm, strong winds and some hail look to be our main threats.

Most Read

Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Stormy Tuesday?
Stormy Tuesday?
Stormy Tuesday?
Doppler Dave Expects Some Heavy Storms This Evening
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours