Spotty Storm Chances

Setting up for our Tuesday, we’re looking at an all or nothing situation with chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. With a variety of ingredients needed to make everything happen today and for several days this week, it will be very easy to go from rain chances to nothing at all, thus chances will remain relatively low. Aside from rain, we’ll see partly cloudy skies for the day today, with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with a daytime high hovering close to normal at 85 degrees.

If we do see a thunderstorm, strong winds and some hail look to be our main threats.