Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area.

A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Florida-based company Draken US owned the aircraft and said the pilot had died and no one else was on board. It’s unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but is still being...
1 year after Floyd death, push for police reform continues
Charles McMillian, who broke down crying as he testified during Derek Chauvin's trial, says...
One year later, witness to George Floyd death leaning on family to get over trauma