Members of homeless resource centers now obtaining jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With so many places hiring, area homeless resource centers are seeing those they serve obtain jobs. Since January, The PARC has seen 25 of their members get a job. Before, not only would many not get a job, but it would take months before they did.

Now they are seeing their members start in weeks. The PARC’s approach focuses on relationships and improving the way their members think of themselves.

For Amy Aragon, that was key.

“When you’ve hit rock bottom and get back out there and get it right, you need things like that,” said PARC member, Amy Aragon.

Aragon had been in and out of shelters for about four years. three months ago, she applied for a job thinking there was no way she could get it, but she did.

“Having this job is a big blessing because I did ask God to learn how to be more self sufficient and less reliant on others to fully appreciate you know things because I have had everything I’ve ever wanted once before but that was before I hit rock bottom and picked myself up,” said Aragon.

Which is exactly what she is doing, as she has a home and made amends with her family.

For the staff, they say this is a blessing coming out of a really tough year.

“You know i didn’t know if he would ever get a job or not and now, he is in a management position. because the lack of people is getting them to get promoted quickly and just watching the pride in him,” said Valerie Gooch, co-founder and executive director of The PARC “He comes in on his days off and just seeing the pride in him and how his demeanor has changed is very rewarding.”

For some other members like Shawn Feese, COVID caused him to lose his job in construction. Now he has been working in the fast food industry since the beginning of the year. He says the hardest part is now saving enough money to afford a place to live.

Aragon notes not many homeless people have phones or the resources to look for a job and keep it, saying it makes it that much more special to see how far she has come.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army of Amarillo has also seen its residents obtain jobs, saying new programs have also helped prepare these people to now fill positions.

Along with job opportunities, hygiene habits have also been a side effect of COVID-19.

And although both organizations have always cleaned their areas, they are much more aware of its importance now.

“Really deep clean your environment, deep clean your house, your shelter, your work space, it can save a life and now that we know that we will probably be a little more conscious of that and clean a little better,” said Quintin Marquez, public relations manager at the Amarillo Salvation Army.

He adds the steamers they purchased during COVID-19 will continue to be used every night to disinfect the mattresses in the shelter.

Meanwhile The PARC also received an air filtration system, which it still running today.

These steps seemed to have paid off as both organizations say they have not have any COVID-19 cases among those they serve.

