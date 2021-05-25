Los Barrios de Amarillo hosting event for education in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios de Amarillo is hosting the Amarillo Area Foundation director of community engagement tomorrow to discuss the state of education.

The event will discuss the state of education in the Texas Panhandle, looking how the students are doing in key benchmarks in kindergarten, third grade, college access and transfer, and college completion in the region.

Join the zoom call, by going to their event page here.

Amarillo Area Foundation

