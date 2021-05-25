Viewers Choice Awards
First annual Bubba’s 33 Kickball Classic a success, raising funds for Special Olympics Texas

Law Enforcement Torch Run grey team wins the kickball classic
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over at HODGETOWN on Monday a different sport took the field. The first annual Bubba’s 33 Kickball Classic tournament was held to benefit Special Olympics Texas. Six teams made up of law enforcement, local businesses and Special Olympics athletes partnered together for the Unified event, competing in a bracket format, while volunteers helped out at the raffle and auction.

The best part of the day was seeing the Special Olympics athletes back on the field after they missed out last season due to COVID.

”We actually have some of the business owners being coaches. We have some of the law enforcement out here playing alongside with these athletes of Special Olympics. Getting back to usual, getting back to normalcy basically,” said Bubba’s 33 Store Marketing Manager Michael Davila. “It’s also good seeing the athletes actually participating having a good time, enjoying themselves, running around, laughing and enjoying things.”

Congratulations to the Law Enforcement Torch Run Grey team on winning the first annual Kickball Classic. If you’d like to donate to Special Olympics Texas or help with future events you can contact Davila at 806-471-5749 or midavila806@gmail.com.

