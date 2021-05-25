FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An active severe weather pattern returns to the area for Wednesday with the chance for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning along with a chance for a tornado or two.

The dry line will set up across the central panhandles during the afternoon hours and with highs back into the mid 80s the atmosphere will become very unstable.

Storms should begin to develop along and east of the dry line during the late afternoon hours and move to the east and northeast during the evening.

We will have more updates to this story later this evening and tomorrow.

