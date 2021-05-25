City Council votes in support of AQHA retention incentive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo EDC has approved a $3MM incentive over a ten-year period to ensure that the American Quarter Horse Association headquarters Stays in Amarillo.

Members of the community have also provided a donation package that has made this a public/private partnership for retaining AQHA for the future.

“We would say please stay AQHA because Amarillo had you first and because you’ve grown up with us along with Route 66 and the Big Texan, Palo Duro Canyon and Cadillac Ranch. You were woven into the fabric of who we are and the city. So we’re gonna celebrate today as we change the phrase please stay please stay AQHA to hooray AQHA,” said Mayor Nelson.

The Quarter Horse Association Joint will have to maintain a $9 million payroll each of the 10 years.

