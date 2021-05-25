Applications now open for AC’s ‘Chalk It Up’ sidewalk art contest

Viewers Choice Awards
Beginning this summer, if you have a current Amarillo College identification card you can hop on an Amarillo City Transit bus and you won't have to pay the transit fare. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applicants can now register to compete in Amarillo College’s ‘Chalk It Up’ sidewalk art contest taking place in July.

The contest is held every summer, and artists are given the chance to earn cash prizes for their unique designs.

Entrants are assigned an eight-foot square on which to work. Judges and spectators vote on the final pieces.

Registration is free, and AC said the first 40 entries will be accepted.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon, after which a panel of judges will announce winners.

Competitors will work in The Oeschger Family Mall on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

