Amarillo used pickup truck sales in high demand right now

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking to sell your pickup truck, now may be a good time to do so.

Some Amarillo car dealerships are dealing with many people wanting to buy pickup trucks, but not having much to offer.

The low supply of new vehicles is due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

This has caused a high demand for new and used vehicles, and now Amarillo car sales are booming.

However, this has also led to a price increase, especially in pickup trucks.

The past few months, Amarillo car dealerships have been selling more cars than normal, but are low on inventory.

“Used car market is up because we can’t get the new cars. You know, the new is what can’t be produced for the lack of having the parts to do it,” said John Luciano, general manager and owning partner of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.

“The new car dealers are actually stepping up and buying the low mileage used cars to try to supplement their sales,” said Dean Sather, owner and general manager of Cross Pointe Auto in Amarillo.

Pickup trucks tend to wear out faster than other cars, so with limited production, they are in high demand.

“Trucks, they get worn out. Many of these trucks are used for work and so they’re racking the miles on them and the trucks, they either quit running, or they won’t do the job anymore. So, they’re having to get back into the market,” said Luciano.

“As somebody says my car got wrecked, my car got totaled, my truck got totaled, my business is really good right now, I need a third vehicle to pull my trailers; well you’re not going to walk away from business, right? So, you’re going to go pay what you have to pay, and that’s kind of where that market it right now. It’s just really being driven,” said Luciano.

Luciano says pickup trucks two to three years old, holding under 100,000 miles are selling at MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price).

“Most low mileage trucks in the past five or six months have gone up $8,000 to $10,000 or more. A $30,000 or $35,000 truck has probably gone to $40,000 to $45,000. A couple years old with a lot of mileage, they have definitely shifted up. The book value has gone up quite a bit on a lot of trucks. Especially the heavy ones, the three-quarter tons, the one ton’s, the diesels; they’ve shifted even more,” said Sather.

“I’ve been doing this for 42 years. I got in the business about 1979 and I’ve been in all aspects of the dealership but this is definitely unprecedented and I’ve never seen anything like it ever,” said Luciano.

“This all started about January, and then by March we were like oh man. You’ve got to be careful because when it goes back down, you can’t pay that kind of money for trucks, and they’ve still gone up another $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000 again. So, the new book has just come out for June, it comes out about now, usually about 5 to 7 days before. So, the new book for June came out and it went up again because the market is there,” said Luciano.

Luciano expects production to be back to normal by August and predicts dealerships will have full lots by January.

