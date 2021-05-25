Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police obtained five warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Friday May 14.

According to Amarillo officials, two more suspects have turned themselves in, leaving 19-year-old Makuc David Makuc who is still wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Makuc David Makuc is described being 6′00″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Makucs’ location, call the Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.

