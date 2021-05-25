Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo High’s Trey Thomas signs with Texas Tech Track, his families’ team

Over at Amarillo High, it was national signing day for Trey Thomas.
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over at Amarillo High, it was national signing day for Trey Thomas.

The track hurdler committed to run for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The senior put together a strong high school resume, finishing the 300 hurdles in 37.76 seconds, earning 45 medals, including three total bronze at state in the mile relay and hurdles.

Thomas follows in his families footsteps, competing for Texas Tech, joining his dad who played safety and uncle who was a linebacker for the football team.

”You know my mom was also a graduate from Tech, so just being able to carry on the tradition means a lot for me and my family and I’m super excited to get down there. It’s been the biggest blessing I’ve ever encountered in my life being here at Amarillo High, especially being with my teammates and coaches. They’ve pushed me day in and day out and made me into that person I am today, so I can’t thank them enough for this,” said Trey Thomas.

Thomas ended his Sandies senior season as the 20-21 team MVP and high point winner.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

