Amarillo College prepares to launch new program for workforce skills

Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is now preparing to launch a new workforce skills training program that combines classroom and work-base learning.

The community college recently received a grant for $246,417 from the Trellis Foundation.

According to AC, the funds will help fund the Adams Earn & Learn Program (E&L). A new workforce skills training model that combines where students get paired with local participating businesses for an apprenticeship.

“If you are interested in automotive or in diesel, Earn and Learn offers opportunities in those fields that may make sense for you,” said Cassie Montgomery, director of outreach services at Amarillo College. “As supposed to the traditional classroom setting.”

“We are focusing on banking and finance. We’re also focusing on a new certificate with insurance,” said Tony Gray, executive director of workforce development at Amarillo College. “There’s also a lot coming down with the trades at east campus. Those are some of the first ones we’re looking at, and then there are other things brewing.”

Some businesses already on board with this learning model include, Bell Helicopter, Education Credit Union and Western Builders. The goal is to enhance the local workforce for various businesses.

“What this is forcing us to do is, have incredible employment engagement in the region,” said Gray. “We get the top skills and knowledge that needs to be taught industry-wide, regional-wide, and we rank those and see what is needed the most and then in term with that engagement, we’re teaching that to the student.”

The program is 12 to 24 months, and is open to anyone interested; being a student of the college is not a requirement.

If you’re interested, registrations open June 14.

