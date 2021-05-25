Amarillo City Council discussing alternatives for ailing building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Discussions continue in City Hall about alternatives for dealing with the ailing building.

Amarillo City Council members today heard a report on the costs of turning the historic Amarillo Hardware Building they bought into an alternative.

Amarillo Facilities Manager Jerry Danforth said the conversion would cost about thirty one million dollars including things like streetscaping.

On top of that, recommended demolition of two nearby buildings and City Hall would add about $2.5 million.

Councilman Eddy Sauer said he didn’t see a future in the existing City Hall and recommended doing what’s best for the long term.

