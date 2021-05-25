Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo City Council discussing alternatives for ailing building

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Discussions continue in City Hall about alternatives for dealing with the ailing building.

Amarillo City Council members today heard a report on the costs of turning the historic Amarillo Hardware Building they bought into an alternative.

Amarillo Facilities Manager Jerry Danforth said the conversion would cost about thirty one million dollars including things like streetscaping.

On top of that, recommended demolition of two nearby buildings and City Hall would add about $2.5 million.

Councilman Eddy Sauer said he didn’t see a future in the existing City Hall and recommended doing what’s best for the long term.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

The American Quarter Horse Association is exploring the idea of relocating from Amarillo to...
City Council votes in support of AQHA retention incentive
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Active severe weather pattern returns Wednesday
Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling...
4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat
Makuc David Makuc
Amarillo police arrest 4 suspects, searching for 1 more in homicide investigation