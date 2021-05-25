Amarillo Bulls last dance (2010-2021), Honoring Rocky Russo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls and Shreveport MudBugs have tied the first round of the NAHL Robertson Cup series at 1-1, with at least two games coming up this week. It’s win or go home for the Bulls in their last season in Amarillo after 11 years.

”I’ve always felt a connection to this community. I have a love for this organization,” said Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo. “Being able to stand there before the game and kind of take in the facility and the banners. I was really looking at the banners and the championships and the Division titles and the Robertson Cups.”

The Bulls have dedicated 11 NAHL seasons to Amarillo, and Russo was part of it all starting as an assistant in 2010.

“Went (36-16-6) in the first year. Found our way out of the South Division,” said Russo. “Went to the Robertson Cup. Had an unbelievable run as a first year team here.”

Then in 2013, the Bulls won their first Robertson Cup.

“That’s what it was in our peak moment here, 3,500-4,000 fans, and I just wanted the fans to know how much they mean to us as an organization,” said Russo.

“There’s always good energy no matter what night. Even when we had that kids game it was awesome in here. It’s always energetic. It’s always electric in here,” said Mattias Dal Monte.

Russo left the team in 2013 and then returned to lead the Bulls in 2017. While Russo was away, the Amarillo team struggled on the ice. Four years later in 2021, he ended the regular season for the last time.

“I did grab that puck. It’s in my desk. I’ll keep that puck because it was the last regular season Amarillo Bulls game here. There’s memories and emotions and feelings that I’ll never forget.”

