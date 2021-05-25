Accident near Melrose resulted in an 11 year old’s death
MELROSE, N.M. (KFDA) - Today an 11-year-old boy died following a trash-dumping accident that happened Sunday afternoon.
11-year-old Camden Stevens, attempted to jump from a trailer, but lost his footing and fell under the trailer tires, according to officials.
The trailer tires struck Stevens, causing life-threatening injuries.
Stevens was transported to the hospital, and later died from his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
