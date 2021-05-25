4 men in Randall County Jail, face federal charges for advertising sale of drugs through Snapchat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four people are in the Randall County Jail facing federal charges accusing them of selling marijuana in Amarillo by advertising on the social media platform Snapchat.

Charges filed Friday say they identified themselves as members of Hog Life, a crips gang, and not only showed the bulk drugs online, but large amounts of cash implying it came from sales.

They used the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx to get the drugs to Amarillo and to ship the cash to California to pay for the drugs.

Court documents also say they dealt in hallucagenic mushrooms

Other online posts included photos of lavish lifestyles from expensive dining and travel, to driving exotic vehicles, buying designer clothing and jewelry and spending thousands of dollars at adult entertainment venues.

There are no suggested bail amounts listed for Demarcus Grabert, Grant Glover, Tremayne Waston and Ashton Burns.

