TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed US Highway 87 Widening Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A virtual hearing will be held in regards to a proposed US Highway 87 Widening Project in Hartley and Moore counties.

The hearing will take place at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.

During the hearing, the public may comment on the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for proposed improvements.

The proposal includes expanding the current super-two configuration into a four-lane divided highway along US Highway 87 from east of US 385 to FM 2589 west of Dumas.

The project length is approximately 19 miles.

TxDOT’s virtual hearing will provide exhibits, which will also be available for viewing online through Wednesday, June 9.

To participate in the hearing, view participation options online.

