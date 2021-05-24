TxDOT moving forward with traffic signal plans in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation had conducted a traffic signal study in March showing that the traffic conditions at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207 in Claude, needed the installation of a traffic signal.

TxDOT has begun the preliminary design and is moving forward with project development and letting.

The project is still in the early stages of development, but the anticipated timeline is to take bids for the project in the summer of 2022 and start construction in late 2022.

Additional updates and timelines will be provided in the future as the project development progresses.

