Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘They’re falling apart:’ Potter County Commissioners’ Court approves purchase of fire trucks

Potter County Fire and Rescue was approved to donate their old radios to the Helping Hands...
Potter County Fire and Rescue was approved to donate their old radios to the Helping Hands program. (SOURCE: KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Fire Department is buying three new trucks and replacing one.

“They’re just falling apart,” said Richard Lake, chief of Potter County Fire Department.

The fire department has five trucks in its fleet, most of which are close to being 15 years old.

Today Potter County’s Commissioners’ Court gave the ‘go ahead’ to purchase three fire trucks at a price of $940,549.00.

“We’ve spend a lot of dollars repairing those trucks rather then getting continued use out of them,” said Chief Lake.

Their budget allowed them to buy three new trucks, and after an 18-wheeler crashed into one of the original trucks they had, the County Commissioner’s Court approved the purchase of a fourth one.

“It was brand new, brand new and is now totaled,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “So now we have to buy a new one with the insurance, wee have insurance obviously.

Funding for the trucks will come from the County Assistant District fund or CAD.

Chief Lake says he wants to order the trucks as soon as possible because the department is also dealing with availability issues.

“There’s very slim availability in chassis for fire trucks so we’re having to wait additional three times for those trucks to be ready,” said Chief Lake.

The new trucks will be bigger and able to hold more water.

For now it is up to the builder as to when they will get delivery of the new trucks.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
ATMOS crew working on main line gas leak near Mohawk trail and Bufferfield Trail in Canyon
The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces the new mobile hours in Panhandle and Borger,...
Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces new mobile hours for Panhandle and Borger
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
The Texas Department of Transportation had conducted a traffic signal study in March showing...
TxDOT moving forward with traffic signal plans in Claude