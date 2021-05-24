‘They’re falling apart:’ Potter County Commissioners’ Court approves purchase of fire trucks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Fire Department is buying three new trucks and replacing one.

“They’re just falling apart,” said Richard Lake, chief of Potter County Fire Department.

The fire department has five trucks in its fleet, most of which are close to being 15 years old.

Today Potter County’s Commissioners’ Court gave the ‘go ahead’ to purchase three fire trucks at a price of $940,549.00.

“We’ve spend a lot of dollars repairing those trucks rather then getting continued use out of them,” said Chief Lake.

Their budget allowed them to buy three new trucks, and after an 18-wheeler crashed into one of the original trucks they had, the County Commissioner’s Court approved the purchase of a fourth one.

“It was brand new, brand new and is now totaled,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “So now we have to buy a new one with the insurance, wee have insurance obviously.

Funding for the trucks will come from the County Assistant District fund or CAD.

Chief Lake says he wants to order the trucks as soon as possible because the department is also dealing with availability issues.

“There’s very slim availability in chassis for fire trucks so we’re having to wait additional three times for those trucks to be ready,” said Chief Lake.

The new trucks will be bigger and able to hold more water.

For now it is up to the builder as to when they will get delivery of the new trucks.

