Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns

In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he prepares for a rally in support of open carry gun laws at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By JIM VERTUNO
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is poised to remove one of its last gun restrictions after lawmakers approved allowing people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it.

The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it despite the objections of law enforcement groups who say it would endanger the public and police.

Gun control groups also oppose the measure, noting the state’s recent history of mass shootings, including those at an El Paso Walmart, a church in Sutherland Springs, and a high school outside Houston, though each of those attacks, the assailants primarily used assault-style rifles, not handguns.

Texas already has some of the loosest gun laws in the country and has more than 1.6 million handgun license holders.

Supporters of the bill say it would allow Texans to better defend themselves in public while abolishing unnecessary impediments to the constitutional right to bear arms. Once signed into law, Texas will join nearly two dozen other states that allow some form of unregulated carry of a handgun, and by far the most populous.

Texas already allows rifles to be carried in public without a license. The measure sent to Abbott would allow anyone age 21 or older to carry a handgun as long as they don’t have violent crime convictions or some other legal prohibition in their background. But there would be no way to weed them out without the state background check currently in the licensing process.

The bill would not prevent businesses from banning guns on their property, and federal background checks for some gun purchases would remain in place. Texas has no state restrictions on private gun sales.

Texas has allowed people to carry handguns since 1995, and has been reducing the cost and training requirements for getting a license for the last decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Matthew Bolch
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
ATMOS crew working on main line gas leak near Mohawk trail and Bufferfield Trail in Canyon
Potter County Fire and Rescue was approved to donate their old radios to the Helping Hands...
‘They’re falling apart:’ Potter County Commissioners’ Court approves purchase of fire trucks
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members