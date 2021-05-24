Viewers Choice Awards
Still Tracking Storms

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT
Storm activity has most certainly decreased here over the past couple of days, but our Monday could still be active when it comes to severe weather. A familiar set up will happen today, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day making way for a dryline to move in from the west this afternoon, spurring on a line of severe thunderstorms. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but risk is relatively low. Our main concern for this system will be larger hail and strong winds. In terms of conditions for Monday, expect a daytime high of 79 with southerly winds at 15-25 mph.

