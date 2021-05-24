Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Amarillo woman and her child

Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Amarillo are searching for a woman and a small child they say may be in danger.

The missing were identified as Lorena Michelle Reyes, a 22-year-old Hispanic female, and her three-year-old son Alejandro Alvarado.

APD said the family has tried to reach Reyes, but her phone has been turned off for several hours. The family said this is abnormal.

Police said Reyes may be traveling in a Grey Ford Fusion with TX license plate NGM3002.

Those with information on her location are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Amarillo police need your help locating a missing and possibly endangered woman and her small child. The woman is...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
Storms on Sunday?
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

House fire in downtown Amarillo
Crews fight house fire in downtown Amarillo
Weather with 'Doppler' Dave Oliver, 5/23
Weather with 'Doppler' Dave Oliver, 5/23
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5/23
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/23
“Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign starts Monday