Police searching for missing Amarillo woman and her child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Amarillo are searching for a woman and a small child they say may be in danger.

The missing were identified as Lorena Michelle Reyes, a 22-year-old Hispanic female, and her three-year-old son Alejandro Alvarado.

APD said the family has tried to reach Reyes, but her phone has been turned off for several hours. The family said this is abnormal.

Police said Reyes may be traveling in a Grey Ford Fusion with TX license plate NGM3002.

Those with information on her location are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

