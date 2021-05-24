Viewers Choice Awards
Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces new mobile hours for Panhandle and Borger

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announces the new mobile hours in Panhandle and Borger, hosted by the congressional staff.

People who live in District 13 are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency, or to learn more about services and congressional office can provide.

Office hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. tomorrow May 25, for Panhandle and Thursday May 27 for Borger.

