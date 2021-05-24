Viewers Choice Awards
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’re tracking the possibility of severe storms to roll into our area starting Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle
SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle(KFDA)

An incoming system will likely start to fire off storms in eastern New Mexico in the early afternoon, with a line of storms moving eastward as we head into the evening. As it sits right now, Amarillo looks to be on the northern most edge of the system, with it’s most significant impacts off to the south.

5/24 Severe Weather Risks
5/24 Severe Weather Risks(KFDA)

The main threats we’ll be watching for are strong winds and large hail. The tornado risk, while not zero, is relatively low.

We’ll continue to update this story as the situation develops.

Going into Wednesday and beyond, our severe weather threat will continue to diminish. We’ll update this story regularly.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

