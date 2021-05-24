FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon into overnight hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’re tracking the possibility of severe storms to roll into our area starting Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

SPC Day 1 Outlook for Texas Panhandle (KFDA)

An incoming system will likely start to fire off storms in eastern New Mexico in the early afternoon, with a line of storms moving eastward as we head into the evening. As it sits right now, Amarillo looks to be on the northern most edge of the system, with it’s most significant impacts off to the south.

5/24 Severe Weather Risks (KFDA)

The main threats we’ll be watching for are strong winds and large hail. The tornado risk, while not zero, is relatively low.

We’ll continue to update this story as the situation develops.

Going into Wednesday and beyond, our severe weather threat will continue to diminish. We’ll update this story regularly.

