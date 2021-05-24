Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Expects Some Heavy Storms This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
.Some nice spring weather today will likely turn stormy by evening for much of the area. Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon in the western part of the area and then track eastward through the evening hours. Heavy rain, hail, lightning, damaging winds and flooding will alll be possible. Althogh not an elevated threat, an isolated tornado is possible. Storms will move east and out of the area late tonight.

