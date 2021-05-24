Doppler Dave Expects Some Heavy Storms This Evening
.Some nice spring weather today will likely turn stormy by evening for much of the area. Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon in the western part of the area and then track eastward through the evening hours. Heavy rain, hail, lightning, damaging winds and flooding will alll be possible. Althogh not an elevated threat, an isolated tornado is possible. Storms will move east and out of the area late tonight.