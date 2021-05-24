Crews fight house fire in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in downtown Amarillo this morning.

Firefighters were sent at 3:06 a.m. to the home near S. Buchanen Street and SE 12th Avenue.

The fire is now under control.

At this time, it is unknown if occupants were inside the home.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office is on the scene to investigate.

