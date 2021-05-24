Viewers Choice Awards
Crews fight house fire in downtown Amarillo

House fire in downtown Amarillo
House fire in downtown Amarillo(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in downtown Amarillo this morning.

Firefighters were sent at 3:06 a.m. to the home near S. Buchanen Street and SE 12th Avenue.

The fire is now under control.

At this time, it is unknown if occupants were inside the home.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office is on the scene to investigate.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

