CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon officials warn residents of a main line gas leak near the intersection of Mohawk trail and Bufferfield Trail.

ATMOS crews are working on shutting it off.

Officials recommend to avoid the area and for those who live near, to leave for a few hours until it is shut off.

Canyon Fire Department and Canyon Police are on scene of a main line gas leak near the intersection of Mohawk trail and... Posted by Canyon Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

