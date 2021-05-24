Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital
House fire in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo Fire Department: House destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook,...
Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized