Storms on Sunday?

Showers and storms will be possible for the overnight hours but severe weather possibilities will be coming down after midnight. Sunday will be a little warmer and with energy in place scattered strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon hours and into the evening. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats. The dry line will become active for Monday continuing our risk of severe weather.

