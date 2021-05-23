Viewers Choice Awards
Storms on Sunday?

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and storms will be possible for the overnight hours but severe weather possibilities will be coming down after midnight. Sunday will be a little warmer and with energy in place scattered strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon hours and into the evening. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats. The dry line will become active for Monday continuing our risk of severe weather.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

